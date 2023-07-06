Messi to Inter Miami rumors have tickets for New York Red Bulls match soaring

Fans are anticipating Messi to play in the New York Red Bull vs. Inter Miami CF in the August 26 match.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Ticket prices are already on the rise as fans are on standby waiting for Argentinean football star Lionel Messi to reportedly sign with the MLS team Inter Miami.

Arguably considered the greatest football player of all time, Messi will be joining Miami as a free agent, according to sources.

The official announcement has not been made yet by the Major Soccer League or Messi.

New England fans are anticipating Messi to play in the New York Red Bull vs. Inter Miami CF in the August 26 match.

While it is still early, ticket prices on the New York Red Bulls Ticketmaster page are starting at $400 for nosebleeds and going as high as $10,000 for pitch-side seats.

On the other hand, tickets for the most recent match on June 21 are starting at $18 each.

On secondary sites such as StubHub, tickets are starting at $375 and go as high as $12,780. Seat Geek is selling tickets starting at $438 and going as high as $11,475.

Messi, who secured a World Cup victory with the Argentina national team in December, became a free agent over the weekend after two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

