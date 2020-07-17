CT college athletics affected by changes to America East, Metro Atlantic non-conference schedules

The announcements come as conferences are left to try and work around the COVID-19 pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn — Two college sports conferences announced their decisions regarding fall sports on Friday.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced Friday that they will be canceling some fall sports games.

In a statement posted to their Twitter account, MAAC stated that the Council of Presidents had voted to cancel non-conference games when it came to volleyball and soccer for the fall of 2020. The decision affects the Fairfield University Stags. MAAC also stated that at their meeting on July 24th they will revisit any modifications to conference games for these sports.

The MAAC Council of Presidents also voted on no summer access for basketball student-athletes. They said that full basketball activity will start when the remaining student body returns to campus.

The America East Conference (AEC) Board of Presidents also announced Friday their postponement of all America East fall sports athletics competitions and championships for the duration of the first semester. The decision affects the University of Hartford Hawks.

With this announcement, AEC said they will develop plans for a competitive structure in the second semester. AEC also stated that athletics activities and student-athlete services for fall sports including but not limited to training, practice, strength and conditioning, athletic training, and academic support will be permitted at each institution’s discretion in adherence to NCAA rules and local and state health and safety guidelines.

AEC said they will continue to monitor conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements at a later date regarding its winter sports, as necessary.

The decisions come after the Big East announced Thursday its plans for the conference's six 2020 fall sports.

Amid continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, officials say the fall sports schedules will not include any non-conference competition.

The decision affects the following sports:

Men’s and Women’s soccer

Men’s and Women’s cross country

Volleyball

Field hockey

Conference officials say a decision regarding Big East fall sports conference competition and championships is not being made at this time.

According to UConn's Associate Director of Athletics for Athletic Communications, Thursday's announcement has no impact on the 2020 UConn football schedule.

"Any such decisions will be made by UConn independently," Pat McKenna said in a statement. "UConn will continue to explore possible scenarios for the 2020 season."

The Big East says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions across the country and in the communities competitions are held.

Further updates on dates and formats will be provided as appropriate.