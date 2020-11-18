Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test

The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.

NEW YORK — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has been suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after his positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary.

The commissioner’s office said Wednesday that Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for Furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.