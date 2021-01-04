Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID-19 test, contact tracing

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that one of the team’s players had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team left spring training.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The opening day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Washington was scheduled to host New York at Nationals Park on Thursday night.

The game was not immediately rescheduled.

The Nationals issued a statement saying “ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization” was the reason for scrapping Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that one of his team’s players had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday before the team left spring training camp.

Rizzo said four other players and one staff member were following quarantine protocols after contact tracing determined they were in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Rizzo did not identify any of those involved.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.