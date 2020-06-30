Minor League Baseball announces 2020 season is canceled

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that it will be canceling its 2020 season. The league made the announcement on their social media page in the afternoon.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organizations as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "While This is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 20121 season of affordable family entertainment."

The Hartford Yard Goats released their own statement saying fans who purchased tickets for the current season will be contacted by an organization representative.

The Norwich Sea Unicorns released their statement saying how disappointed they are but understand the decision made by the league. Their front office will also be reaching out to fans who purchased 2020 season tickets, mini plans, individual tickets, group outings, and sponsorship

Connecticut has two minor league affiliated teams, the Hartford Yard Goats and the Norwich Sea Unicorns. The New Britain Bees are part of an independent league, which means they are not under the jurisdiction of Minor League Baseball. According to the team's Twitter page, their opening night is scheduled for July 2.