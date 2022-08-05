x
Boston Red Sox release outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers before he was traded to Boston in December.
Credit: AP
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his two-run home run with Christian Vazquez, left, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boston Red Sox released Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday, ending the outfielder's second stint with the team.

Bradley is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season. Bradley's release left the Red Sox with 39 players on their 40-man roster.

Bradley was drafted by Boston with the No. 40 pick in the 2011 amateur draft. He broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the team win the World Series in 2018.

Bradley agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with Milwaukee in March 2021 and played one season for the Brewers before he was traded to Boston in December.

The 32-year-old Bradley is a .228 hitter with 107 homers and 434 RBIs in 1,098 major league games. He was the MVP of the 2018 AL Championship Series and won the AL Gold Glove in center that same year.

