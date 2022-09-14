2022 MLB post-season schedule on FOX

The 2022 World Series has a home on FOX!
Baseball fans will be able to catch all the action from Game 1 to the very end on FOX.
Here is the 2022 World Series schedule:
Friday, Oct. 28
World Series Game 1 Pregame Show
7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT
World Series Game 1
TBD @ TBD
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Saturday, Oct. 29
Monday, Oct. 31
World Series Game 3 Pregame Show
7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT
World Series Game 3
TBD @ TBD
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Tuesday, Nov. 1
World Series Game 4 Pregame Show
7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT
World Series Game 4
TBD @ TBD
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Wednesday, Nov. 2
**If Necessary**
World Series Game 5 Pregame Show
7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT
World Series Game 5
TBD @ TBD
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Thursday, Nov. 4
**If Necessary**
World Series Game 6 Pregame Show
7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT
World Series Game 6
TBD @ TBD
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT
Friday, Nov. 5
**If Necessary**
World Series Game 7 Pregame Show
7:00pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:00pm - 5:00pm PT
World Series Game 7
TBD @ TBD
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT
---
