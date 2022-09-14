2022 MLB post-season schedule on FOX

Baseball fans can catch the 2022 World Series this year on FOX.

The 2022 World Series has a home on FOX!

Baseball fans will be able to catch all the action from Game 1 to the very end on FOX.

Here is the 2022 World Series schedule:

Friday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 1 Pregame Show

7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT

World Series Game 1

TBD @ TBD

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Saturday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 1 Pregame Show

7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT

World Series Game 1

TBD @ TBD

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Monday, Oct. 31

World Series Game 3 Pregame Show

7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT

World Series Game 3

TBD @ TBD

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Tuesday, Nov. 1

World Series Game 4 Pregame Show

7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT

World Series Game 4

TBD @ TBD

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Wednesday, Nov. 2

**If Necessary**

World Series Game 5 Pregame Show

7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT

World Series Game 5

TBD @ TBD

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Thursday, Nov. 4

**If Necessary**

World Series Game 6 Pregame Show

7:30pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:30pm - 5:00pm PT

World Series Game 6

TBD @ TBD

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

Friday, Nov. 5

**If Necessary**

World Series Game 7 Pregame Show

7:00pm – 8:00pm ET / 4:00pm - 5:00pm PT

World Series Game 7

TBD @ TBD

8:00pm – 11:00pm ET / 5:00pm – 8:00pm PT

---

