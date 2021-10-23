Atlanta Braves World Series bound, defeat LA Dodgers in NLCS

The Braves beat the Dodgers on Saturday night at Truist Park.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are on their way to the World Series after a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the National League Championship Series in Game 6 on Saturday night. This will be the first time the team heads to the Series since 1999.

Eddie Rosario helped carry the team to a win after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning, allowing the Braves succeed in their second chance to earn a trip to the baseball championship while hosting Dodgers at Truist Park.

Atlanta lead the matchup 3-2 after losing Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Tickets for Game 6 were hot, with seats behind home plate going for upwards $7,000.

The Dodgers have won seven straight games when facing postseason elimination. That streak dates to last October when Mookie Betts and his teammates overcame a 3-1 deficit against Atlanta in the NLCS.