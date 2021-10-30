Donald Trump does Tomahawk Chop at World Series in Atlanta

A number of fans at the game caught the moment and posted videos to Twitter, and the Associated Press photographers on hand also captured the moment.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is in attendance Saturday night at Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta, and he performed the Tomahawk Chop as the game began.

A number of fans at the game caught the moment and posted videos to Twitter, and the Associated Press photographers on hand also captured the moment.

The Braves are currently facing the Houston Astros with a series lead of 2-1, pushing for another win at home.

Ahead of the game, Trump said in a statement that he was looking forward to Game 4.

"Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the great New York Yankees, for the invite," the statement reads. "Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"

Trump doing the chop pic.twitter.com/EWYJujgvtM — Sam Ann 🐈 (@samannraven) October 31, 2021

Appears that the @Braves “Tomahawk Chop” just received a Complete and Total Endorsement from President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/NDlijmJqyr — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) October 31, 2021

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, the Georgia Bulldogs football legend, also tweeted he was at the game with Trump.

Julie and I are having a blast at the @Braves game with President Trump and Melania! Also celebrating a huge ⁦@GeorgiaFootball⁩ DAWGS win in Jacksonville!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DlCL9xImMU — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 31, 2021

The Tomahawk Chop is a forwards and backward movement of the arm that fans do with an open palm traditionally done in celebration at Atlanta Braves games. It simulates chopping that would be done with a Tomahawk, a single-handed ax with a straight shaft, originally constructed by Native Americans. It was used as a general-purpose tool, weapon, and ceremonial tool, according to the Native American history blog Kachina House.

Among the reasons the chop is offensive is it promotes a racist stereotype or caricature of Native Americans.

The former president has previously attended a World Series. In 2019, he went to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. for Game 5 of that series between the Nationals and Astros.

The president attended with then-First Lady Melania Trump, as well as a number of political supporters - including then-Georgia Sen. David Perdue.