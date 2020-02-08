The team initially said they had not been able to contact the 34-year-old outfielder.

ATLANTA — New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes was supposed to show up at Truist Park for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves, but no one had seen him.

After the game, we found out why.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen initially said the 34-year-old outfielder had not reached out to management with any information about his disappearance.

"As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Van Wagenen said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

However, after a 4-0 shutout on Sunday, Van Wagenen updated that Céspedes had opted out for "COVID-related reasons."

Céspedes went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Braves on Saturday at Truist Park.