Mohegan Sun's FanDuel Sportsbook has soft launch for Super Bowl weekend

FOX61 got a look inside the 11,000 square-foot facility

MONTVILLE, Conn — After months with a temporary set-up at their Bow & Arrow Sports Bar, the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook is now open for business. And it's happening just in time for Super Bowl 2022.

“Good place for people to come and find a little bit of entertainment," said Jedidiah George, from Lisbon.

The sportsbook sits in the old Race Book location. George was one of the first people to place a bet at one of their 39 kiosks.

“I've been in the business a long time. This is probably the, I know it is, this is the best I've ever worked in, by far. It’s 11,000 square feet," said Brad Bryant, the General Manager at Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook.

Inside, there’s seating for 222 people, a 140-foot TV wall, over 30 additional hi-res flat screens, a mezzanine level, a full bar, and more.

For those who may not be as experienced in sports betting, there will be live tellers to help.

This is all coming in perfect time, with the big game right around the corner. Fans heading to Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday can take advantage of a free bet of up to $50, as well as a Big Game Buffet for $29.95.

“This is Christmas morning, you know, if you can’t enjoy today, you may be in the wrong business," Bryant said.

FanDuel has more than 25 sportsbooks in more than a dozen states. Senior Director of FanDuel Retail Operations, Jeff Lowich, said they chose Connecticut as a destination location.

In the other spots, the sportsbooks have made a big impact.

"What we tend to see is a lot of new, new faces, new customers will visit the location, it’s kind of a different demographic than your regular casino demographic, so, you have a lot of younger faces coming in," Lowich said.

