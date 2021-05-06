NASCAR unveils next-generation car

Officials said the car gives manufacturers greater latitude to incorporate features into the race car body that better replicate the look and feel of the street car.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's been years in the making, but the day has arrived and the next generation NASCAR has made its debut.

Officials said the car is the result of a collaborative effort, hours of testing, and engineering.

"It is the most revolutionary vehicle in the history of the sport, and embraces the sport’s stock car roots while forging boldly into the future through state-of-the-art technology," they said.

Officials said the car gives manufacturers greater latitude to incorporate features into the race car body that better replicate the look and feel of the streetcar.

With a new design that sports a lowered greenhouse, shortened deck lid, and widened track width, the car has more of a coupe look.

The body is fully symmetrical, which will reduce aerodynamic forces and put an emphasis back on race car setup and driver control. The new composite material is more durable and will allow more beating and banging without loss of performance.

The car has 18-inch forged aluminum wheels and wider Goodyear tires that better replicate what is found on passenger cars and will allow for softer tire compounds.

Upgraded specs to match modern passenger vehicle technology including independent rear suspension, rack, and pinion steering, and larger brakes.

A new transaxle combines the transmission and rear gears into one package with an eye on the future - the ability to incorporate electrification.

The bottom of the car is sealed with an underwing and rear diffuser which will help with handling in traffic and reduce "dirty air."

Hood louvers will allow teams to maximize engine performance independent of aerodynamics.

A redesigned chassis features new front and rear bumpers for increased safety. Both the front and rear clips bolt on to the center section for easier serviceability and damage repair.

Upgraded car connectivity will allow for an in-car camera in every vehicle, with the ability to bring fans more real-time data in the future.

