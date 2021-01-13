Navigating pandemic protocols, the CT skiing goes on

Ben Switzgable, a manager at Ski Sundown said that while the ski areas are required to operate at 50 percent capacity, weekdays and night skiing is up this season.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — The ski slopes in New Hartford might not have the skier volume they did a year ago due to the pandemic but there is enthusiasm from those at Ski Sundown.

“We are open, and we just want to keep open and do our part to make sure people are staying safe and enjoying themselves.”

Masks and social distancing are part of the new protocols this year but Switzgable was upbeat from what he has seen at the family-owned hill.

“We are making snow when we can,” he said, “we’re trying to keep people spaced and give them a lot of terrain to enjoy.”

Beyond our borders, thousands of Connecticut Skiers head for the mountains of Vermont each year, the Green Mountain state has imposed a number of rules that skiers must adhere to but they are determined to get people on the slopes to enjoy the World-class terrain they boast.

Adam White, the director of communications from Ski Vermont said, “all of the protocols are spelled out on our website, what we are stressing is know before you go.” White, an avid skier himself, added that, especially during the Covid crisis, getting to Vermont resorts is good for “clearing your head”. “Once you get the snow under your skis it’s the same thing, we just have a couple of extra steps in our process this year.”