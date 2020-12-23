Rockets' season-opener postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The NBA made the announcement, saying it was postponed "in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols."

HOUSTON — The Rockets will have to wait to play their first game of the 2020-21 season.

The league announced that Houston's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed due to health and safety protocols.

The announcement came after a day of reports that several Rockets players may have been in contact with a teammate who had a positive COVID-19 test.

The NBA prohibits players from going to bars, lounges or clubs, from attending live entertainment or sports events, from using gyms, spas or pools, or from participating in social gatherings with more than 15 people while in their home market.

An Instagram video of James Harden at a crowded venue in Houston with no one wearing masks created headlines Wednesday. Reports stated Harden was at a strip club but Harden since responded saying he was not at a strip club, but a friend's event.

"I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it's a problem," Harden wrote.

Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/Qn0hXlxCZr — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2020

The league said Houston didn't have enough players to proceed with the game, prompting the postponement.

The NBA also said Harden was not available because he violated the league's health and safety protocols.

According to the league, four players are quarantined. All other players tested negative.

James Harden responds on Instagram to reports that he violated the league's COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/43malhnREx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2020

CBSSports.com reported several Houston players were sent home due to a positive test from a teammate.

A group of players, including point guard John Wall and rookie forward Jae'Sean Tate, were sent home from practice Wednesday after rookie KJ Martin tested positive for the virus, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

KJ Martin is expected to be out until at least Jan. 4.