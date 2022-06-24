Former UConn men's basketball player Tyrese Martin selected in NBA Draft second round

Martin, a 6-6 guard out of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 51st overall pick and immediately traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

NEW YORK — Former UConn men’s basketball player Tyrese Martin was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Martin, a 6-6 guard out of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 51st overall pick and immediately traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He became the 45th UConn player to be taken in the NBA Draft.

The 23-year-old played two seasons with the Huskies after transferring from the University of Rhode Island before the 2020-21 season. He could have returned for another season under the COVID-19 rules but instead opted to turn pro.

In his last season with the Huskies, Martin averaged a career-high 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 43% from the 3-point line.

Combining his statistics at Rhode Island and UConn, Martin scored 1,271 points and grabbed 767 rebounds in his college career.

After graduating from UConn with a degree in sociology, Martin won the Dos Equis 3x3 National Championship and then played in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational. He was named to the All-Tournament Team.

That performance earned Martin an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp, where another solid performance earned him a spot in the NBA Draft Combine.

