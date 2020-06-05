NCAA appeals committee upholds violations for former UConn coach Kevin Ollie

The decision was initially made by committee in July of 2019 but Ollie's camp appealed.

The NCAA upheld its decision that former UConn men's basketball coach, Kevin Ollie, violated his head coaching responsibility and ethical conduct rules. The decision was initially made by committee in July of 2019 but Ollie's camp appealed.

The NCAA said last year that the violations stem from three situations: pickup games that exceeded preseason countable athletically related activity limits, a video coordinator counting as a coach, which resulted in more than the allowable number of coaches, and a booster fund providing extra benefits to student-athletes.

You can read the NCAA original ruling here.

The committee also upheld a penalty requiring Ollie to serve a three-year show-cause order.

According to the NCAA, Ollie has argued the committee's findings should be set aside because "they were contrary to the information." He asked that the show-cause order be vacated. Ollie claimed there were inconsistencies in the information given during the interviews and challenge the credibility of certain people to show the appealed findings were contrary to the information that was presented to the panel.

The Infractions Appeals Committee said in its decision, " an individual or school appealing findings of violations must show more than an alternate reading or application of the information exists to demonstrate a violation is clearly contrary to the information presented."

UConn fired Ollie in March of 2018. The school and Ollie are in arbitration regarding $10 million the school says he's not entitled to because the violations occurred under his watch.

Ollie was a former player for UConn under legendary coach Jim Calhoun in the early 90's. He then replaced Calhoun and led the Huskies to an NCAA championship in 2014.