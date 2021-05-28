NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships come to Connecticut

The top teams in men’s college lacrosse will square off at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford this weekend.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford is typically the home of UConn Football. But this Memorial Day weekend, it will be the host of the top college lacrosse teams in the country.

The NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships are being played this weekend in Connecticut. The championships are hosted by Fairfield University.

The NCAA Division I semifinals will take place Saturday, May 29. The number-one seed North Carolina will face the number-four seed Virginia in the first semifinal matchup, and the number-two seed Duke will take on the number-three seed Maryland in the second semifinal.

The winners of those two games will advance to the championship game, which will be played on Memorial Day, May 31, at 1 p.m.

In the Division II championship game, Le Moyne and Lenoir-Rhyne will square off for a shot at the championship on Sunday, May 30, beginning at 1 p.m.

The Division III championship game will also be held on Sunday, May 30, with RIT taking on Salisbury.

Fans who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, though officials encourage all attendees to still wear a mask or face covering.

Stadium officials say the games will be held, rain or shine, and no umbrellas are allowed inside Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field will also play host to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships in 2022. Those games are also being hosted by Fairfield University.

You can purchase tickets to the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships here.

---

