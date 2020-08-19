BIG EAST men and women's basketball teams to wear BLM patches for 2020-2021 season

The conference said the decision was made in its commitment to lead, educate and inspire on racial and social justice issues.

NEW YORK — The BIG EAST Conference announced Wednesday afternoon, that its men and women's basketball teams will be wearing Black Lives Matter patches on their jerseys for the 2020-2021 season.

The effort to get the patches on the jerseys was spearheaded by Coaches for Action (CFA), which is a coalition of 21 BIG EAST minority men's basketball assistant coaches. It was formed to raise awareness in the fight against racism and to develop a sustainable action plan to dismantle prejudice, discrimination, and oppression in Black, Brown, Indigenous, and minoritized communities. The organization says coaches will wear BLM pins.

To learn more about the CFA, click here.

“We are proud that all eleven of our schools support the effort to bring attention through BIG EAST basketball to the Black Lives Matter movement and its goal of a more racially just world,” said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman. “We applaud the initiative and leadership of CFA and their efforts to shine a light on the challenges that our Black student-athletes, coaches and administrators face on a daily basis. We hope our BLM initiative, coupled with the BIG EAST’s prominence and visibility, can help our country bridge its protracted racial divide and allow us, once and for all, to live up to our national ideals of equality for all.”

The #BIGEAST continues our Anti-Racism efforts with a series of actions to #BETheChange.



In the 2020-21 season, men's and women's 🏀 teams will wear a Black Lives Matter patch on uniforms.



We also officially support the efforts of @coaches4action.



📝: https://t.co/yDySNVlwuh pic.twitter.com/2DAG32x8VO — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) August 19, 2020