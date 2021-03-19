Hartford Hawks fall to Baylor Bears in first round of NCAA tournament

The Hawks were led by guard Austin Williams with 19 points and 7 rebounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Any time a 16 seed takes on a 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, the odds are never in its favor.

Anyone who follows college basketball already knows, it has happened only before to a Virginia team that went on to win the whole thing the following year. UMBC didn't even make the tournament that year.

The Hartford Hawks put up a fight and for a brief moment in the first half there was a feeling of "we may be on to something here." The final score was 55-79.

Then the Bears took off and finished the half with 37 points and then 42 in the next half. Guards MaCio Teague and Jared Butler scored 22 and 13 points, respectively.

Hartford's Austin Williams led the team with 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Traci Carter scored 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Baylor will continue on to the round of 32 to take on the winner of UNC and Wisconsin.

The Hawks will go home but should hold their heads high, knowing they went out and competed against a Final Four favorite.

The odds were never in Hartford's favor and Baylor's talent showed throughout the game. But remember Hawks fans that feeling of getting into the tournament and look to the future.

