A confident UConn program prepares for NCAA tournament opener.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the UConn men’s basketball team arrived at the KeyBank Center Wednesday afternoon, Head Coach Dan Hurley flashed a smile as he and his team made way to their locker room. Considering the season they’ve had to this point, no one could blame them.

The Huskies have 23 wins, their most since the 2015-16 campaign. As they practiced and shot around at the arena to prepare for Thursday’s NCAA tournament opener, the veteran players appreciated just how far the program had come this year.

“I've always wanted to be a part of this,” said grad student forward Isaiah Whaley at the press conference before shootaround. “This is what you come to UConn for. You want to come to UConn just to be in this position because everybody knows when UConn is in the tournament, anything can happen.”

The Huskies haven’t advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament since that 2015-16 season, but they’re poised to do that with force on both ends of the floor. UConn is ranked second in the country in blocks per game and third in offensive rebounding. Those qualities are just parts of the many things that Hurley loves about this team.

“I just feel like to this point that this team has given me everything they have,” said Hurley. “I think that this team has dealt with a lot, a lot of injuries and a lot of different things during the course of that nonconference to end the nonconference to the beginning of the Big East tournament. I love this team. I love what this team has given UConn this year.”

The fifth-seeded Huskies will tip-off against 12th-seeded New Mexico State at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday night.

Nkwa Asonye is a sports reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at nasonye@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

