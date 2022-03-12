LSU fires men's basketball coach Will Wade after five seasons

The move comes amidst an investigation into recruiting violations in the program.

BATON ROUGE, La. — As the NCAA Tournament draws closer, LSU will be on the search for a new man to lead its program.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported on Saturday afternoon that the program was relieving coach Will Wade of his duties, effective immediately.

Assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry will take over as the interim head coach. Nickelberry has previously served as the head coach at Howard University and Hampton University.

The move comes in the wake of the program receiving a notice of allegations (NOA) for reported recruiting violations within the program, which in turn is part of a larger FBI investigation into recruiting violations throughout college basketball as a whole.

Through the NOA, LSU reserved the right to fire Wade if the program deemed the violations too severe- labeled as a Level I or Level II violation.

This was not Wade's first run in with violations. In 2019, Wade was suspended toward the end of the 2018-19 season after being heard on a wiretap speaking to now-convicted felon Christian Dawkins about offering improper benefits to a recruit. Wade's suspension stemmed from his refusal to cooperate with LSU and NCAA officials in the investigation.

Both LSU's football and basketball programs have been under investigation for recruiting violations since 2020, from a group called the Complex Case Unit, which is part of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP).

Per our partners at The Advocate, regardless of Wade's firing, the investigation into the program will continue. LSU has several weeks to respond to the NOA, and once the IARP responds to that, there will be a hearing scheduled to determine penalties. The IARP's final ruling cannot be appealed.

Wade's firing ends what has been an incredibly tumultuous tenure for LSU basketball. Despite having an impressive 105-51 record, the latter half of his tenure has been marred by numerous issues off the court.