NCAA

Lorusso gives Terrapins win in 11, 7-6 over UConn Huskies

Troy Schreffler hit a two-run homer in a three-run first for Maryland. UConn tied it in the top of the sixth.
Credit: AP
UConn pitcher Pat Gallagher throws against Maryland during the NCAA Division 1 regional playoff baseball tournament game, Saturday, June 4, 2022 in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nick Lorusso smashed a bases-loaded single off the wall in the bottom of the 11th inning to send overall No. 15 seed Maryland to a 7-6 win over Connecticut on Sunday night to force a deciding game for the College Park Regional.

The Terrapins (48-13) and Huskies (48-14) meet Monday afternoon for a berth in the Super Regionals.

No. 9 hitter Kevin Keister rapped a one-out single in the bottom of the 11th off UConn reliever Devin Kirby. Jack Sullivan was relieved and Luke Shliger singled on his first pitch. Sullivan plunked Chris Alleyne with his second pitch to load the bases.

Lorusso drove a 1-2 pitch off the right-field wall to give the Terps the win. Maryland lost to UConn 10-5 on Saturday night. Maryland beat Wake Forest 10-5 earlier Sunday to stay alive.

Troy Schreffler hit a two-run homer in a three-run first for Maryland. Lorusso added a solo shot to lead off the fifth to make it 4-0.

UConn tied it in the top of the sixth with just two hits.

Andrew Johnson, the seventh Maryland pitcher, went one inning to improve to 2-0. Lorusso had three hits.

David Smith drove in two runs for UConn. Kirby fell to 2-1 with the loss.

