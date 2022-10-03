How many perfect March Madness brackets are left?

If you still have a perfect March Madness bracket at this point, you've defied the odds.

WASHINGTON — A wide selection of upsets during the first day of the 2022 men's NCAA basketball tournament wiped out all but a few perfect March Madness brackets.

By beating No. 2 seed Kentucky, Saint Peter's became just the tenth ever No. 15 seed to pull off the upset.

Thursday's other upsets included No. 12 New Mexico State over No. 5 UConn, No. 12 Richmond over No. 5 Iowa, No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State and No. 9 Creighton over No. 8 San Diego state.

According to the NCAA, fewer than 200 perfect brackets remained after Thursday's games, including only eight from its own Bracket Challenge Game.

ESPN kept the most perfect brackets, retaining 161 headed into Friday. That's out of a reported 17 million entries this year.

Over on Yahoo, only 14 perfect brackets made the cut after the first games of the tournament

CBS is down to single-digits with nine perfect brackets remaining.

Last year, it took just 28 games for there to be no more perfect brackets on any of the sites.

It's believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred just three years ago.

During the 2019 tournament, an Ohio man correctly guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 correct picks was ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the second game in the Sweet 16.

What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.