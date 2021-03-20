VCU-Oregon game a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA said the VCU-Oregon basketball game schedule for Saturday night has been called a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.
The NCAA said Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament.
Saturday’s game was scheduled to be played at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The NCAA said the decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Health Department.
The NCAA said they regret that VCU's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate.