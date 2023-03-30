Texas fans like to consume a lot of alcohol during March Madness

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas!
That also includes our drinking habits, especially if you're a fan of the Texas Longhorns.
A new study found that Texas fans ranked fourth for fans who drink the most alcohol during March Madness.
On average, fans of the Longhorns said they consumed about three drinks a game while watching the NCAA Tournament. Those three drinks come out to just over $50 spent on alcoholic beverages.
Texas fans were beaten out by Kentucky, LSU and UCLA.
The study did not say how many drinks Longhorn fans had during their second-half collapse against the Miami Hurricanes.