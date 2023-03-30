x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaab

Texas fans like to consume a lot of alcohol during March Madness

The study said fans of the Texas Longhorns spent more than $50 on alcoholic beverages during the tournament.

More Videos

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas!

That also includes our drinking habits, especially if you're a fan of the Texas Longhorns.

A new study found that Texas fans ranked fourth for fans who drink the most alcohol during March Madness.

READ MORE ON THE TEXAS LONGHORNS:

On average, fans of the Longhorns said they consumed about three drinks a game while watching the NCAA Tournament. Those three drinks come out to just over $50 spent on alcoholic beverages.

Texas fans were beaten out by Kentucky, LSU and UCLA.

The study did not say how many drinks Longhorn fans had during their second-half collapse against the Miami Hurricanes.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out