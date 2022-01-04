UHart men's basketball, UConn women's basketball games canceled over COVID-19

The American East Conference and the BIG EAST Conference said they are making every effort to reschedule the games.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Connecticut university basketball programs announced Tuesday the cancelation or postponement of upcoming games due to COVID-19 issues.

The American East Conference announced Tuesday that the University of Hartford men’s basketball team’s home against the University of Vermont set for Jan. 8 has been postponed. The conference said it was due to “COVID-19 issues within the Hartford program.”

A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

Meanwhile, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team also announced Tuesday that its matchup at Villanova that was scheduled for Jan. 7 has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies program.

The BIG EAST Conference said it will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of its cancellation policy.

This is the fourth game the women Huskies have had to cancel in two weeks amid an outbreak within the program.

The Dec. 29 match against Marquette was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Marquette program, while the Dec. 31 game against DePaul was canceled due to issues within the UConn program. This also canceled Wednesday’s game against Georgetown.

Rescheduled dates for the games have not been announced yet. They are scheduled to play on Jan. 8 against Creighton.

Meanwhile, the UConn men’s basketball team has been on pause after at least two games have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks. Head coach Dan Hurley, other staff members and nine players tested positive or showed symptoms.

Hurley told the Associated Press in December – while he was isolating from other family members who also had the virus – that the pandemic is again taking a mental and physical toll on his players.

“Pausing again and that feeling of being isolated and away from your team and the season and your purpose, starts to weigh on you,” he said.

UHart is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 12 with a road game at Binghamton.

