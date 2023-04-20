UConn loses 2 star wide receivers Marion, Turner to transfer portal

Aaron Turner and Keelan Marion announced on back-to-back days on social media they'd be leaving the university to go elsewhere.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn football wide receivers Aaron Turner and Keelan Marion have announced they're entering the transfer portal.

Turner posted a message on his social media Wednesday saying,

"I would like to start by thanking UConn for the opportunity to present my skills at the highest level. I would also like to thank all the coaches who have been with me these past 2 years. With that being said, I will be entering the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility left."

Then following on Thursday, Marion posted a message on his social media saying,

"First and foremost I want to give all my glory and honor to my lord and savior Jesus. I will be forever thankful for all he has done for me in my life. Thank you, Coch Mora, The coaching staff, athletic trainers, equipment staff, Husky Nation and everyone within the UConn Football team that have supported and served me here at UConn.

Lastly, thank you to my teammates and my brothers. I appreciate each and every one of you for pushing me and getting me ready to work each and every day. The memories I have and the lesson I learned with yall will last forever. This program and community had impacted me a lot over the past few years and I'm very thankful for it!

With all that being said, with much prayer and consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."

In his 2022 season,Turner had 57 receptions, 527 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns and averaged 9.2 yards per catch. He led all UConn receivers in each category besides yards per catch.

Marion missed most of the 2022 season due to an injury he suffered in their first game against Utah State, but in his 2021 season, he had 28 receptions, 474 yards, 5 touchdowns, and avenged 16.9 yards per catch.

The Huskies will have their Spring Showcase on Saturday where Head Coach Jim Mora will be able to address the two receivers' departure.

