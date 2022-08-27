UConn loses in thriller to Utah State 31-20

Noe Ruelas of West Hartford made a 54 yard field goal to bring the Huskies within four.

LOGAN, Utah — Logan Bonner threw three touchdown passes, Calvin Tyler Jr. added 161 yards rushing and Utah State defeated UConn 31-20 in a season-opener on Saturday.

Trailing 14-7 late in the second quarter, Utah State scored 17 points in the final 3:42 to take a 24-14 halftime lead. Robert Briggs scored on a 23-yard run, Bonner connected with Justin McGriff for a 14-yard score and Connor Coles hit a 45-yard field goal.

Noe Ruelas kicked field goals of 47 and 54 yards to draw UConn within 24-20 early in the fourth quarter before Bonner led a 75-yard scoring drive, capped by his 11-yard TD pass to Brian Cobbs. A diving interception by Ike Larsen on UConn's next possession helped seal the win.

Connecticut, playing its first game under coach Jim Mora after going 1-11 last season, took a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Nathan Carter rushed for 110 yards on six carries in the period but his fumble in the second quarter led to Utah State's first touchdown. He finished the half with nine carries for 130 yards and 20 for 190 for the game.

Bonner finished 20-of-29 passing for 281 yards. Tyler's 161 yards came on 33 carries for Utah State.

The Aggies, favored by 23 1/2 points, improved to 13-1 in their last 14 home openers.

