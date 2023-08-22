Former Broncos coach hired as Special Assistant to Head Coach for UConn Football

Pagano served as outside linebacker coach with the Denver Broncos in 2020 and 2021 and has served as linebacker coach and defense coordinator for other NFL teams.

STORRS, Conn. — John Pagano, a former NFL coach, has been hired to be the Special Assistant to the Head Coach of the UConn Football team, head coach Jim Mora announced Monday.

Pagano served as outside linebacker coach with the Denver Broncos in 2020 and 2021. He also coached for the Texans from 2018-2019, was assistant head coach for the Raiders in 2017 and was defense coordinator for the San Diego Chargers from 2012-2016. His career in the NFL spans 26 years.

The Huskies compete as an independent in the top tier of Division I football, but Mora addressed rumors earlier this August of potential movement and endorsed a hopeful transition to the Power Five conference.

UConn's first game is against North Carolina State at Pratt and Whitney Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31.

---

---

