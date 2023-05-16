Former UConn linebacker Ian Swenson signs rookie NFL contract with Texans

He is now the fourth former Husky to sign a rookie NFL contract this offseason.

STORRS, Conn. — Former UConn football linebacker Ian Swenson has signed a rookie NFL contract as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans.

Swenson attended the New York Jets rookie mini-camp earlier this month.

Swenson wrapped a four-year playing career for the Huskies this past fall. Swenson started all 13 games in 2022 and was fifth on the team with 88 total tackles. He had an interception and a forced fumble as well. Over his career, he played in 48 games at UConn making 242 total tackles, 14 for a loss, with three sacks.

He is the fourth Husky this offseason to ink an NFL rookie contract joining Robert Burns (Chicago Bears), Jake Guidone (Baltimore Ravens) and Brandon Bouyer-Randle (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

The Texans are in a rebuilding phase in their franchise as they had two of the top three draft picks in the recent NFL Draft. They took quarterback C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State second overall to be their franchise leader and traded up for the third pick to take defensive end Will Anderson out of Alabama.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

