Catch UConn vs. Central football game on CW20, FOX61+ live on Sept. 3

The football game will be live from Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford that Saturday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut Huskies will take on the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils on Sept. 3 and fans will be able to catch the game live on CW20 and FOX61+.

FOX61/CW20 announced Wednesday that the match-up between the two Connecticut rivals will be broadcast live on CW20 and streamed on FOX61+, the new FOX61 News streaming app now available on Roku and Amazon FireTV.

“We would obviously like to have as many fans as possible pack Rentschler Field for our home opener,” UConn head coach Jim Mora said in a statement. “But for those who can’t make it, I’m so glad that they will be able to watch it on CW20 and FOX61+. Knowing that so many people are watching will only add to the excitement for our players."

Big East Network’s John Fanta will handle the play-by-play for the broadcast and live stream, with nine-time Connecticut Sportscaster of the Year Joe D’Ambrosio providing color, with sideline reporting from Randy Brochu.

“This is the first time in our partnership with UConn Athletics that we will broadcast and stream a Huskies football game,” said Humberto Hormaza, President and General Manager of CW20 and FOX61. "This allows us to extend our commitment to UConn Nation, which has included live broadcasts of UConn Men’s Ice Hockey, Baseball and Men’s Basketball over recent years.”

Earlier this summer, FOX61 launched its new and improved streaming app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, bringing more live and on-demand, local and breaking news.

