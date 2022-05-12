Game Day Guide: UConn faces Marshall in Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Huskies are looking to cap off their magical 2022 season with their first bowl game win since 2009.

UConn football is hoping to cap off a program turnaround of historic proportions when the (6-6) Huskies take on (8-4, 5-3 SB) Marshall University in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

UConn and Marshall have met just once before, in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl where the Thundering Herd beat the Huskies 16-10 at Tropicana Field.

The Huskies have defied all odds this season by earning bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015. This is also their first season at .500 or above since 2010. Their win total of six is more than the combined win total from their past three seasons.

UConn finished the season winning five of their last seven and finishing the season 5-1 at home in Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Huskies became bowl eligible with their upset win at home over No. 19 nationally ranked Liberty, 36-33.

However, UConn's regular season ended on a bit of a sour note as they fell to Army 34-17 at West Point. Now, they look to end on a high note.

Much of UConn's success this season can be attributed to the addition of first-year Head Coach Jim Mora, who's installed a culture that has revamped the football program.

But Mora was dealt a bad hand throughout the entire season as injuries riddled the Huskies' roster. Star wide receiver Cam Ross was lost during fall-preseason camp, then their projected starting quarterback Ta'Quon Roberson and another wide receiver Keelan Marion all went down to injuries in their first game of the season against Utah State. Later their breakout star running back Nathan Carter who'd rushed for 405 yards in their first four games suffered a shoulder injury against Michigan and was lost for the season.

Mora was able to adjust to this adversity and then went on that 5-1 streak beating the likes of Fresno State, FIU, Boston College, UMass and Liberty.

Now their focus is on this last matchup of the season and Mora said it's a privilege after what the program has been through to be playing in it.

"We're very excited about this opportunity and grateful to the Myrtle Beach Bowl for selecting us to go to a great bowl like the Myrtle Beach Bowl," said Mora. "To play a great team like Marshall, to play together one more time as a football team, and have that opportunity to get that seventh win which would make it a winning season is something that I know I'm personally excited about and I can promise our players are excited about."

Marshall won't be an easy matchup. The Thundering Herd is led by second-year head coach Charles Huff, and come into the match up winning four straight games and five of their last six to finish 8-4 on the season. Marshall made their debut in the Sun Belt Conference in 2022 and finished 5-3, good for third place in the East Division. The Thundering Herd’s signature win this season came on the road with a 26-21 upset over No. 8 nationally ranked Notre Dame.