EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Devontae Houston rushed for 105 yards and his 17-yard touchdown run with 2:20 remaining helped UConn beat Fresno State 19-14 on Saturday.
Zion Turner passed for 130 yards with one touchdown, and Kevens Clercius had 79 yards receiving for UConn (2-4). Tre Wortham and Ian Swenson each had an interception for the Huskies defense.
Wortham returned his pick 24 yards into the red zone, leading to Turner's 5-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Turner. The two-point conversion attempted failed to keep it 14-12 in the third quarter.
Logan Fife threw for 157 yards and two interceptions for Fresno State (1-3).
The first touchdown of the game came in the second quarter when Nikko Remigio broke six tackles on an 87-yard punt return for Fresno State.
