UConn's Jim Mora still hesitant to name starting quarterback

"I wish I could stand here and say this guy jumped out at me or that guy jumped out at me, unfortunately, I can't say that."

Example video title will go here for this video

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn Head Coach Jim Mora has still not seen enough from his quarterbacks to decide who will be starting week one for the Huskies.

On Saturday, UConn football held a situational scrimmage just two weeks ahead of their first game against Utah St.

"I wish I could stand here and say this guy jumped out at me or that guy jumped out at me, unfortunately, I can't say that," said Mora. "That doesn't mean I'm disappointed in any of them because they work at it. Am I disappointed on the day we had at that position? Yes. Am I disappointed in the players? No. But we have to start making some real-time progress at that position."

Mora was displeased with much of what he saw during the scrimmage today, especially in the red zone, but also said this group of players is very disciplined.

"Penalties in the red zone, turnovers in the red zone would've hurt us if this was a real game, so that disappointed me," said Mora. "What I've found with this group, whatever we ask them to do, they do it."

As of Saturday, UConn has four quarterbacks on the roster. Cale Millen (Fr.), Zion Turner (Fr.), Tyler Phommachanh (R-Fr.), and Ta'Quan Robinson (R-SO).

Robinson is the favorite to start as he transferred from Penn State and he's the highest in class. After the scrimmage, Robinson spoke about the offense's poor performance in their scrimmage.

"Honestly, the offense, we just gotta come together more, perform better. But we had a great camp," said Robinson. "Today was just one of them lower days, but best believe we'll bounce back."

Mora listed the key attributes an ideal quarterback should have: be a good decision maker, show accuracy and timing, have mobility, show leadership, and show poise.

UConn football's first game against Utah St. is in Utah on August 27 at 4:00 p.m.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.