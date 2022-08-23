Nerves are high from Jim Mora days ahead of UConn season opener

At a practice on Tuesday, Head Coach Jim Mora said that he feels nervous at the thought of stepping out on the field for game day after years away from coaching.

Example video title will go here for this video

STORRS, Connecticut — UConn's season opener against Utah State is just days away and football Head Coach Jim Mora can't hide how nervous he is for the start of the 2022 season.

Mora, who is entering his first year as head coach for UConn football, has not coached since 2017 when he was at UCLA. He said he just has to get back into the flow of things.

"I have had butterflies for about two weeks now. I keep waiting to have them gone but for some reason, they're not gone," said Mora. "I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't nervous. I haven't been in this situation for a few years. But it's like riding a bike, once it gets going you just fall back into it."

Mora said that Utah State won't be easy for the Huskies.

"It's gonna be an amazing test for us. We're big underdogs, we should be at this point in time," said Mora.

But even with the game so close, Mora still has left the starting quarterback position unfilled but he couldn't help but express how proud he is of how his quarterback group has played.

"All four of those guys, they compete like crazy against each other, they wanna be the starter so bad, and yet they're this spirit of cooperation," said Mora. "They're able to push each other yet support each other, and that's rare.

Mora also clarified that the defensive coordinator position left by Lou Spanos when he announced he was stepping away is still unfilled, and the defensive playcalling will be a collaboration effort.

When describing the team's personality, sophomore wide receiver Keelan Marion said they let the play speak for themselves.

"The personality for this team, it's no talking, we just working, we gonna show up to play," said Marion. "It's real."

Utah State is favored by just under four touchdowns against UConn at -27 which isn't unfamiliar territory from past years, but junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell said he doesn't think about any of that going into the game.

"We believe in who we are," said Jackson. "I think we're excited to go out and prove ourselves."

UConn's game against Utah State on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.