UConn blows 17 point lead and lose on blocked PAT to Utah St 34-33

The Huskies are now 0-5 on the season as they travel to play Rice on Saturday.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Ike Larsen blocked an extra-point attempt with 40 seconds left and Utah State rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat winless UConn 34-33 on Saturday.

UConn had marched 85 yards in nine plays to set up the potential tying kick after Jelani Stafford's 1-yard touchdown run. But Larsen, who blocked three field-goal attempts last year, went unblocked on the right side to get a hand on the kick.

Jalen Royals, who had seven catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns, secured UConn’s onside kick attempt in the closing seconds to get the win for Utah State (2-3).

Utah State backup QB Cooper Legas completed 11 of 13 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns after starter McCae Hillstead left with an injury.

UConn (0-5) scored the opening 17 points of the game and led 17-7 at the break after holding Utah State to just three first downs and 97 total yards.

The Aggies rallied in the second half with 319 yards and 27 points. Utah State marched 88 yards in eight plays on the first possession of the second half to pull within 17-14 on Legas’ 15-yard scoring connection with Royals. Utah State took its first lead, 24-17, on Royals’ 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Ta’Quan Roberson threw for 258 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for UConn.

