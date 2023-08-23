UConn football coach names this season's quarterback

Joe Fagnano transferred to UConn last spring from the University of Maine, playing for the Black Bears for three seasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

STORRS, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above is from Aug. 18, prior to the announcement.

The starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies football team will be senior Joe Fagnano, head coach Jim Mora announced Wednesday.

“It was a hard fought competition throughout camp between everyone in the quarterback room," Mora said. "Every one of those guys came in every single day and put in a tremendous amount of hard work and effort into winning the job. Their commitment to this program was evident all camp. Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp and we feel like he puts in the best position to be successful heading into the season.”

Fagnano, of Williamsport, Pa., transferred to UConn last spring from the University of Maine, playing for the Black Bears for three seasons. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The season opener for the Huskies will be at home on Thursday, Aug. 31 against N.C. State.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.