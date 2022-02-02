Adding to the Pack: UConn Football's National Signing Day

Jim Mora adds to inaugural recruiting class for UConn football

STORRS, Connecticut — For valid reason, winter has always belonged to basketball when it comes to UConn athletics. But on Wednesday, excitement shifted to the gridiron UConn celebrated National Signing Day.

UConn football signed 15 new players to the program, with more than half of them having Division I experience. The NCAA transfer portal has been key for adding talent and even after the day, the Huskies will be keeping their eyes open.

“It's unbelievable really, kids going in at any point in time,” said head coach Jim Mora at a press conference. “We think that in May after everyone's completed spring ball, there'll be a whole new batch…and we're going to be you know, hunting high and low and trying to find young men that fit our profile.”

What exactly IS that profile? While he hasn’t committed to one style or philosophy, Mora says that the profile for each UConn recruit has to answer one major question.

“When you look at a player, you say ‘is that guy capable of being one of the guys standing on the podium when we lift up the trophy?’” Mora said. “If he does, then you go after him. If it’s like ‘eh, I don't know,’ then you probably don't.

While he suggested that players could eventually change positions down the line, Mora’s standard for UConn is to take the Huskies to the next level not just with team success but individual success as well. With 53 UConn alumni that have played in the pros, Mora looks to prepare each player for the pros.

“We're gonna coach them like their NFL players,” Mora said. “Every kid that walks in here as a dream of playing in the league, and we're gonna do all we can to help them to achieve that dream.”

The Huskies will start spring practice on March 22, and will hold an on-campus scrimmage a month later at Morrone Stadium.

