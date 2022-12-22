UConn football reveals 2023 schedule

Notable opponents on their schedule include Tennessee, Duke, NC State and Utah State.

STORRS, Conn. — After UConn's 2022 season wrapped up on Monday in their Myrtle Beach Bowl loss, Husky fans can already look ahead to 2023.

On Thursday, the team released its finalized schedule for the 2023 season and there are new opponents on the horizon.

UConn will open the season on Sept. 2 hosting the NC State Wolfpack at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, the first of three matchups against teams from the ACC.

Their other home games will feature matchups against FIU on Sept. 16, Duke on Sept. 23, Utah State on Sept. 30, USF on Oct. 21 and Sacred Heart on Nov. 18

UConn will also have many first-time matchups as they travel to Georgia State, Rice and Tennessee and host the Pioneers. The Huskies will also travel to James Madison in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the FBS level. The two schools met five times from 1993 through 1999 with the Dukes holding a 4-1 lead in the all-time series.

They finish the year with games against Boston College on Oct. 28 and take on Massachusetts to close the season on Nov. 25 at a neutral site to be announced.

Below is UConn's full schedule:



2023 Schedule

Sept. 2: NC STATE

Sept. 9: at Georgia State

Sept. 16: FIU

Sept. 23: DUKE

Sept. 30: UTAH STATE

Oct. 7: at Rice

Oct. 21: USF

Oct. 28: at Boston College

Nov. 4: at Tennessee

Nov. 11: at James Madison

Nov. 18: SACRED HEART

Nov. 25: vs. UMass (At neutral site, TBA)

