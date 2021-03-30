UConn football cuts spring practice short due to COVID-19

The tean was not able to have its last final three scheduled practices of spring due to a positive COVID-19 test result amont a Tier I personel and contact tracing.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — The UConn Football team had to cut its spring practices short due to a Tier 1 personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the university, the team was able to hold 12 out of its 15 scheduled practices. The final three practices will not be rescheduled.

Last year, the Huskies were one of the only Division I football programs to opt-out of their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UConn Football team was one of the school's two teams that did not return to the Big East.

Due to the lack of FBS D-I football programs from the other Big East Schools, UConn would have played their season in 2020 as an independent.

The Huskies will begin their 2021 season against Fresno State on August 28.

