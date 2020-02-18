UConn football players face charges in campus burglary

They are accused of stealing a television, video game systems and clothes from a dorm.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Three members of UConn's 2019 football team face charges stemming from a November burglary on campus.

Running back Khyon Gillespie and defensive backs Oneil Robinson and Ryan Carroll are accused of stealing a television, video game systems and clothes from a dorm.

The three sophomores are charged with burglary, larceny and making false statements.

Gillespie and Robinson turned themselves in to police last week. Caroll was charged Tuesday.

Robinson and Carroll previously announced their intentions to transfer from UConn. Gillespie has been suspended from the team. The school says it is aware of the situation and is cooperating with authorities.