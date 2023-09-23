UConn disappoints at home to No.18 Duke losing 41-7

The Huskies are now 0-4 to start the season and look ahead to Utah State next Saturday.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Riley Leonard threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as No. 18 Duke routed UConn 41-7 Saturday in the Blue Devils' first road game of the season.

Duke (4-0) held UConn (0-4) to 203 total yards. The Blue Devils allowed just 32 yards in the first half to take a 27-0 lead. The Huskies only score came with 12 seconds left in the game.

Duke defensive end DeWayne Carter put an exclamation point on the win in the third quarter. The 305-pound captain picked up a Jalen Mitchell fumble and rumbled 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Huskies, three-touchdown underdogs, also suffered several self-inflicted wounds that put them in a hole early.

Connecticut's Jackson Mitchell, the team's top tackler, was lost to a targeting call early. That eventually led to Jordan Waters' 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that put the Blue Devils on the board. Duke's Nick Morris Jr. later recovered a fumbled pitch, leading to a 10-yard touchdown run for Waters in the second quarter.

Leonard’s final pass of the game, a 22-yard touchdown to a wide-open Jordan Moore, made it 41-0.

Duke's Todd Pelino had two field goals, including a career-long 50-yarder.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: The Blue Devils have outscored opponents 149-35 and next week will be looking to start a season 5-0 for the first time since 1994.

UConn: The Huskies offensive woes continue. They are averaging 13 points per game and have not scored more than 17 in a contest this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Duke, which has climbed to its highest ranking since reaching No. 16 in November 1994, should continue to rise in the polls in advance of next week's showdown with Notre Dame,.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils host No. 9 Notre Dame next Saturday night in Durham.

UConn: The Huskies host Utah State next Saturday.

