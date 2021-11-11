UConn hires former UCLA football coach Jim Mora to lead Huskies

Mora has been out of coaching since 2017 after spending six seasons leading UCLA football to a 46-30 record.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has hired former UCLA football coach Jim Mora to lead the Huskies.

The announcement Thursday comes months after former coach Randy Edsall stepped down from the role.

Mora, who has been out of coaching since 2017 after spending six seasons leading UCLA to a 46-30 record, becomes UConn’s 32nd head coach in the program’s history. He also coached four seasons in the NFL – three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the San Francisco 49ers.

The university said Mora, 59, will be designated as an assistant coach through the end of the 2021 UConn football season. He will officially begin his tenure as head coach on Nov. 28.

"Getting to know Jim Mora over the last several days has been a terrific experience," UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict said in a statement. "Jim is a proven winner, a man of integrity, and he possesses the experience and the energy to lead our football program back to success.”

He continued: “Jim is excited and undaunted by this challenge, and we both know that this program has great potential. I'm certain that, under Coach Mora's leadership, UConn football will once again realize that potential.”

According to the university, Mora has agreed to a five-year deal through the 2026 season and he will earn $1.5 million during his first year. The agreement also includes the opportunity for Mora to earn an additional $200,000 annually in performance incentives.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to become the head football coach at the University of Connecticut," Mora said. "UConn possesses a nationally-recognized academic and athletics brand and I am thrilled to become a member of the community that makes up UConn Nation. This program is loaded with potential, and I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes on the team and am eager to get to work!"

The Huskies are 1-8 in their first season playing as an independent in football.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

