Zion Turner thrown into fire as starting QB ahead of matchup against Central Connecticut State

The true freshman quarterback entered the Utah State game in the second quarter after Ta'Quan Roberson left with a knee injury (ACL tear).

HARTFORD, Conn. — True freshman Zion Turner is the guy slated to start at quarterback for UConn Football in Saturday's home opener against Central Connecticut State University.

But, around this time last week, this is not a position Turner expected to be in.

Ta'Quan Roberson was announced as the starting quarterback just hours before kickoff ahead of the game with Utah State. But, behind the scenes, Roberson was getting most of the first-team reps.

Now that Turner has been announced as this week's starter, he's the one getting most of the first-team reps.

But even though he wasn't the most prepared from a physical standpoint last week, Turner knew he had to be mentally ready.

"All week, coach was telling me be ready," Turner explained. "Anything can happen. This is the game of football. And playing for so long, things like this can happen. When I saw him go down, Ta'Quan, that's my big brother so it was hurtful. It hurt at first because I had a knee injury as well. And as soon as he went down he grabbed his knee and I instantly knew there's a chance he might not be coming in."

Head Coach Jim Mora said that Turner exhibits an incredible amount of poise and care, which came to light following the loss to Utah State.

"I don't think it's phased him in at all that he had to run out there and play," Mora said. "He's a very stoic young man. He was visibly upset after the game which I haven't seen out of him. He's a very mature kid for his age."

His teammates agree.

"Expecting greatness out of him," said offensive lineman, Jake Guidone. "I mean, if we can give him the time and he's able to make the necessary reads, he will succeed in this offense."

"He's a mature young man," added Coach Mora. "Even though he's a true freshman. He's, he's been under the lights, you know, at the school that he went to. He's dealt with being on national television games. He's been in big games. We're gonna get his best this week."

UConn hosts Central Connecticut State on Saturday, September 3. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. You can stream that game on FOX61+ and watch it on the CW20.

