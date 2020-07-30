Northeast Conference suspends fall sports

Another conference suspends fall sports due to COVID-19. The NEC currently has two Connecticut schools as remembers: CCSU and Sacred Heart University

SOMERSET, N.J. — Another college sports league has suspended its season for fall sports.

The Northeastern Conference made the announcement Wednesday saying the suspension was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NEC Council voted to suspend all sports in the fall including championships.

In a statement on the NEC's website, men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball, along with other sports scheduled in the fall will be impacted.

The NEC has schools in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Connecticut currently has two members in the conference: Central Connecticut State University and Sacred Heart University.

The council said they will meet again on October 1 to evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of bringing back fall sports.

“While this decision was exceedingly difficult and will be incredibly heartbreaking for our NEC student-athletes, coaches and administrators, the NEC Council of Presidents focused on the importance of the health and safety and well-being of our entire campus communities,” said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. “This pandemic has challenged us all in ways we could never have imagined, and I applaud our student-athletes and coaches for handling this difficult time with grace and courage. We are committed to providing all of our student-athletes with meaningful practice and training activities this fall and look forward to reconvening our Presidents by October 1 to discuss future competitive opportunities.”