Plans finalized to have 40 teams in Mohegan "Bubbleville"

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Editor's note: The video above aired 9/17/2020

Final plans were announced Thursday for 11 days of college basketball this month inside a modified bubble at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The event, dubbed “Bubbleville” will include 40 teams playing 45 games in tournaments that were either relocated or created to be played at the resort between Nov. 25 and Dec 5.

Schools involved include men’s No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Villanova, No. 4 Virginia, No. 18 Arizona State and No. 20 Oregon.