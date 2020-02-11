The Great Northeast Athletic Conference, which includes Albertus Magnus and St. Joseph, cancels winter competitions

In a joint statement from the GNAC Presidents' Council, all winter sports competitions have been canceled for the Division II league.

WINTHROP, Massachusetts — The Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) announced on Monday it will be canceling conference athletic competitions for winter sports.

The GNAC Presidents' Council voted unanimously on the decision citing health concerns for their student-athletes due to COVID-19. Albertus Magnus College in New Haven and the University of St.Josephe in West Hartford, belong to the Division II league.

The sports impacted will include men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming, and men's and women's indoor track and field. Any GNAC sponsored championships will not take place.

There has been no decision yet on the upcoming spring sports season.

The GNAC Presidents' Council released a statement of the cancelation that read in part: