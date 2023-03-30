Beloved UConn mascot Jonathan making trip to Houston

Yesterday, it seemed he wouldn't be joining the team due to logistical issues. But they've worked out a way for him to join the team and lead the team to victory.

STORRS, Conn. — After a worrying few days about whether UConn mascot Jonathan would be in Houston for the Final Four, fans' concerns have been answered as he is flying out on Thursday to meet the team.

Jonathan's Twitter account "Jonathan the XIV" posted a message saying:

"Hey #huskynation I’m flying to Houston tonight!!! Thank you to @uconnhuskies, @NCAA and @Delta for all your support. Special shout-out to Jennifer & Sarah of Delta Airlines for their kindness Let’s do this! #marchmadness."

Many people were wondering if the Huskies' pride and joy would accompany the team as for a while it looked in jeopardy. His staff and the school were having issues getting him onboard a plane.

The Husky lamented about his flight logistics issues on Twitter Wednesday, saying he was too big to fit on the plane.

Fans asked him to elaborate, to which he replied, "We’re unable to secure a plane ride for me and my 2 handlers. I’ll be cheering them on from home turf."

Flight logistics require more than extra legroom for Jonathan; he said he couldn't go under the plane seats due to his size and would need two seats for him and seats for two of his assistants.

But since then everything seems to have been cleared up and on Saturday, Jonathan will be on everyone's television smiling for the Husky faithful in the Final Four.

The UConn Men's Basketball tips off against the University of Miami on Saturday at 8:49 p.m.

