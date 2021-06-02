x
Bueckers 30 points leads UConn to 87-58 win over Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 30 points to lead No. 3 UConn to an 87-58 win over Marquette in a battle for first place in the Big East. 

Bueckers, who was coming off a season-high 32 points in a win Wednesday over St. John’s, has scored at least 20 points in her last four games.  

Christyn Williams added 18 points for the Huskies UConn (13-1, 11-0 Big East), who tuned up for Monday’s showdown with No. 2 South Carolina by shooting better than 57% from the floor. 

Lauren Van Kleunen had 13 of her 18 points in the first half to lead Marquette.