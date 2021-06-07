Bueckers and Fudd bring friendship, competitiveness to UConn

Expectations for this team are high after a Final Four run this NCAA Tournament. The team returns five starters.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn star Paige Bueckers spent a lot of last year in the ear of her good friend Azzi Fudd, pushing last year’s top high school prospect to join her at Connecticut.

The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year even showed up at Fudd’s home with a recruiting video that showed Bueckers in high school, making spectacular pass after spectacular pass and telling Fudd she would be on the receiving end of those in Storrs.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.